L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 705847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 7.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

