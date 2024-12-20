Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Roth Mkm

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.86 million, a PE ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

