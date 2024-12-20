Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of LW stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

