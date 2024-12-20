Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

