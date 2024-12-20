Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on LW
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.