Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.66, but opened at $96.00. Lantheus shares last traded at $93.37, with a volume of 74,311 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

