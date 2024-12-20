LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Announces $0.26 Dividend

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2612 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ACTV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.38. 9,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The company has a market cap of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $35.21.
About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF
