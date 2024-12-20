LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Announces $0.26 Dividend

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2612 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACTV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.38. 9,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The company has a market cap of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $35.21.

Get LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF alerts:

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.