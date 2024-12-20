Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 37.0 %

Shares of LTRPA opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.56.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.