Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.36.
LNW has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after acquiring an additional 511,081 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Light & Wonder by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.
