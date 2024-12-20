Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LINE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $56.90 on Friday. Lineage has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth $23,893,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

