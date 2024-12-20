Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.45 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised Lucero Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lucero Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Lucero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.47 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.55.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LOU

Lucero Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

CVE LOU opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$248.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.72. Lucero Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.70.

Lucero Energy (CVE:LOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lucero Energy had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of C$39.94 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lucero Energy will post 0.0602883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.