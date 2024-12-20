Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 15,490,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 40,509,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Lucid Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 240,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Lucid Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

