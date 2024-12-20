Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 9.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.89. 38,984,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 41,078,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 222,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 70,079 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

