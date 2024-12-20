Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 254.63 ($3.18), with a volume of 48298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.20).

Majedie Investments Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.68. The company has a market capitalization of £131.44 million, a P/E ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 2,580.65%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

