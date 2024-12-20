Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.01 and last traded at C$21.01, with a volume of 39350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.93.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 226.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 977.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Director Linda Mantia acquired 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.54. 39.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

