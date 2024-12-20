Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Sells $886,855.00 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $886,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $891,627.50.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $921,092.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 2,337,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,187. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($20.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,081 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,684,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after buying an additional 441,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 831,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 56.3% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,850,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

