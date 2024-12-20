Mask Network (MASK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $292.15 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $272.42 million and approximately $292.15 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00002903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

