MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.57 million, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

