Maxim Group Begins Coverage on NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NIP Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NIP Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 7,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,985. NIP Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74.

About NIP Group



Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

