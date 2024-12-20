MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 186,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

