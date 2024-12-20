MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 178824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$26.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

