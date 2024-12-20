Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading 16% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Approximately 690,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 676,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Metals One Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.67.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

