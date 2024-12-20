MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.550-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.0 million-$705.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.7 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.55-5.65 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $324,511.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

See Also

