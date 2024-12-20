Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $125.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.26.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,603,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,856,740. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.93. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Micron Technology by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

