Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 35.9% – Here’s Why

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 35.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 1,018,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 185,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Up 35.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$87.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

