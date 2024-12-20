MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.02. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 27,825 shares trading hands.
MIND C.T.I. Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $39.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 22.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.
