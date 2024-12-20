Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 1,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 178,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $588.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $206,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,122.32. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 25,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $382,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,689.22. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,510 shares of company stock worth $735,431. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

