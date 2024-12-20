Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.81), with a volume of 411278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.79).

Mobius Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £166.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.40.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.