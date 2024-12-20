Moon Tropica (CAH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $38.92 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $38.92 million and approximately $306,890.98 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moon Tropica has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for about $15.91 or 0.00016952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica launched on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 17.13411914 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $336,463.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

