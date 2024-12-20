Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $5,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,633,905.40. The trade was a 8.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2,184.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

