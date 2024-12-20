Morgan Stanley Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $427.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $427.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.55.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $385.37 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $413.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.