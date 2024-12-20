Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Trading Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s payout ratio is presently -576.31%.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

