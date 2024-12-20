Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Trading Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2024

Shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCYGet Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s payout ratio is presently -576.31%.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.