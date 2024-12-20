Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

NYSE MSI opened at $463.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $307.09 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.07 and a 200-day moving average of $435.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after buying an additional 104,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

