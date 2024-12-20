MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Director Sells $498,800.00 in Stock

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,166.40. This represents a 39.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.97.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 308.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $70,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

