M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,030 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $261,269.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,901.44. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,016 shares of company stock worth $4,846,863. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

