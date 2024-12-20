Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.59), with a volume of 78418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.38 ($0.62).

Naked Wines Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market cap of £35.56 million, a PE ratio of -171.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Naked Wines news, insider Jack Pailing purchased 29,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600.29 ($21,997.61). Company insiders own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

