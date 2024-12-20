National Bank Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NBHC) Sells $130 Million in Securities to Drive Future EarningsOn December 18, 2024, National Bank Holdings Corp. announced in a press release that it has successfully sold approximately $130 million in available-f

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read National Bank’s 8K filing here.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
