National Bankshares Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cormark raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.56.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.01 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$2.78 and a twelve month high of C$4.36. The stock has a market cap of C$521.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of C$60.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.305004 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

