National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $86.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

