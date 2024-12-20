Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3188 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GQI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. 11,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,414. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF alerts:

About Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.