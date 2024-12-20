Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.69. 22,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 13,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

