NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $60,840.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,726.70. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $26.71 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $768.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NETGEAR by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 95,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 137.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.