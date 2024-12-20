NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.09. 262,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 273,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

The stock has a market capitalization of $832.03 million, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,726.70. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 247,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 137.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $3,510,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 80,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

