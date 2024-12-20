NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXRT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 874,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $24,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

