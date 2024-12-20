NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Sold Off Rep. Mark E. Green

Representative Mark E. Green (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). In a filing disclosed on December 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NGL Energy Partners stock on December 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EQUITABLE ADVISORS INVESTMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Mark E. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 10/24/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 10/16/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 9/30/2024.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.79. 69,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.75. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.20). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 77.15% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,531 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,561,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Green

Mark Green (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Green (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 1, 2024. He won his first election to the U.S. House in 2018 by more than 34 points. Green served in the Tennessee State Senate, representing District 22 from 2012 to 2018. He succeeded Marsha Blackburn after she ran for and won election to the United States Senate. Green previously served in the U.S. Army. He was part of the unit that captured Saddam Hussein. Green wrote about the experience in a book, A Night with Saddam. In May 2017, Green was nominated by Donald Trump for the position of Secretary of the United States Army Green withdrew his nomination. Green received his bachelor’s in quantitative business management from West Point. He later received a master’s certificate in information systems from the University of Southern California and an M.D. from Wright State University. Green’s professional experience includes working as the president of Emergency Services Network and as the CEO of Align MD Foundation. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1990.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Further Reading

