NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.55. 13,656,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 56,479,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on NIO
NIO Stock Up 3.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIO by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 343,910 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Wall Street Sees Major Upside for PayPal Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.