Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nomura were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Price Performance

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Nomura Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.