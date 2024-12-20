Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.82 and last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 41239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James raised Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.14.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Northland Power
Northland Power Price Performance
Northland Power Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Wall Street Sees Major Upside for PayPal Stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cintas Shares Slide: A Prime Opportunity to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.