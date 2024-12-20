Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.82 and last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 41239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.14.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.