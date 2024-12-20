Northland Securities Raises CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $38.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CECO Environmental’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

