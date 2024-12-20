NOV (NYSE:NOV) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NOV Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,590.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.