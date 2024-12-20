Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $44.46. 127,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 648,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.45.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 1,303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 134,853 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 30.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 491.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 295,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 245,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

